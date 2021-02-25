-
India vs England: Ashwin gets to 400 career Test scalpsLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 06:33 pm
-
India's ace spinner R Ashwin has achieved a major milestone in Test cricket.
The senior off-spinner has raced to 400 career Test scalps.
Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 2 of the third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad.
Ashwin has claimed six wickets in the match so far.
Here are further details.
-
-
400 scalps
Second-fastest to 400 career Test wickets
-
Ashwin has become the second-fastest to 400 career Test wickets.
The premier spinner has achieved the mark in his 77th Test match.
Former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the fastest to 400 wickets (72 Tests).
Ash surpassed Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn, who had taken 80 Tests each for the milestone.
-
Do you know?
Fourth Indian bowler to take 400 or more wickets
-
Ashwin has become the fourth Indian bowler to take 400 or more wickets in Tests. He joins an elite club consisting of Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).
-
Information
Notable feats of Ashwin
-
Ashwin has taken 29 five-wicket hauls in Tests so far. Out of his 400 Test wickets, the most have come against Australia (89). Against England, Ashwin has racked up 79 wickets. He also has 50-plus wickets against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.
-
Do you know?
Ashwin is the 16th bowler to take 400-plus Test wickets
-
Ashwin is now the 16th bowler in Test cricket with 400-plus Test scalps. The right-arm spinner has also surpassed Australia's Nathan Lyon in terms of career Test scalps (399).
-
Twitter Post
Milestone for Ash!
-
A major milestone for India’s spin king R Ashwin 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QbXdiD8fYO— ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021