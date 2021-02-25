Team India threw its position of comfort as England grew on Day 2 of the third Test in Ahmedabad. Resuming the day on 99/3, India were all over the place and got bowled out for 145. India did get a 33-run lead after dismissing England for 112 on Day 1, but the match is nicely poised at the moment. Here's more.

Breakthrough Leach lures Rahane into a mistake

Jack Leach was terrific with his approach and lured Ajinkya Rahane (7) with a ball that kept straight and skidded on. Rahane played the ball on the back foot and there was no space to poke the ball on the off side. Rahane's poor numbers against England continued as Leach was rewarded with his third wicket.

Information Rohit's premeditated sweep shot gets him in trouble

Rohit Sharma, who resumed Day 2 on 57*, managed to add just nine runs. He was drawn into a premeditated sweep shot and Leach had his man. The left-arm spinner pitched the ball a bit quicker and fuller as Rohit was trapped lbw.

Dismissals The gates open for England after Root comes in

India were reduced to 115/5 in no time and Joe Root introduced himself with the ball. He came in and bowled brilliantly. Not only did Root take wickets, he also didn't give away any loose deliveries. Both Rishabh Pant (1) and Washington Sundar (0) were lured into their defence to be dismissed. And then, Axar Patel (0) played a nothing shot to depart thereafter.

Ashwin Ashwin throws his wicket away after a confident start