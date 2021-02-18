South African all-rounder Chris Morris has yet again snapped up a whopping deal in the Indian Premier League. The pace-bowling all-rounder was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after just one season. Morris saw Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab get into a bidding war. Royals bought him for Rs. 16.25 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of league.

Morris started his IPL journey with CSK

Morris started his IPL journey with the Chennai Super Kings in 2013 (15 wickets). He then represented Rajasthan Royals in 2015 (13 wickets). For the next four seasons, the stylish all-rounder cemented his spot in the Delhi Capitals core team. Upon being released, he was acquired by RCB for the 2020 season. However, the Virat Kohli-led side didn't retain him due to fitness issues.

A look at his IPL numbers

Over the years, Morris has proved to be an effective all-rounder for the franchises. In 70 games, he has racked up 551 runs at a strike-rate of 157.87. The tally also includes two fifties and 30 sixes. That apart, he has also accounted for 80 wickets with a best match haul of 4/23. He owns an economy rate of 7.81.

Morris averaged 19.09 with the ball in 2020

Morris had one of his best seasons with the ball in 2020. He averaged 19.09, his best in a season since his IPL debut (nine or more matches). He also registered his best economy rate in a season (6.63).

