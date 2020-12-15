Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody will return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad management. He has been named as the franchise's Director of Cricket ahead of the 2021 season of Indian Premier League. Moody, who operated as SRH's head coach for seven years, was replaced by England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss for the recently concluded IPL edition. Here is more on the same.

Twitter Post SRH made the announcement on Twitter

Model Bayliss to continue as head coach

It has been learned that Bayliss will continue as the head coach of SRH. Meanwhile, Moody will handle the cricket operations as director, a role that extends beyond coaching. Interestingly, this model has also been adopted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have Simon Katich (head coach) and Mike Hesson (Director of Cricket) functioning in similar capacities.

Information Under Moody, SRH won the IPL 2016

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have scaled new heights with Moody as the head coach. Under him, the franchise won the 2016 IPL and finished as runners-up in 2018. Notably, the Orange Army have secured the playoffs berth in each of the last five IPL seasons.

Moody A look at his management experience

Moody brings considerable management experience to the table. He has served as the Director of Cricket at Worcestershire in the early 2000s. Moody has also operated in a similar role for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. In 2005, he was appointed coach of the Sri Lankan team, and led them to the final of 2007 World Cup.

IPL 2020 SRH lost to Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2