Australia overcame Team India in the third T20I on Tuesday, however the Virat Kohli-led side won the series by a 2-1 margin. India's batting duo KL Rahul and Virat Kohli gained one place each in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen. Rahul displaced Aaron Finch to take the number three position, whereas, Kohli moved to eighth. Here are further details.

Duo Rahul has 816 rating points, Kohli displaces Hazratullah

Rahul, who got scores of 51, 30 and 0, moved to third and has 816 rating points. He displaced Australian skipper Finch, who slipped to fourth (808 rating points). Meanwhile, Indian skipper Kohli scored 9, 40 and 85 in the three-match series. His 133 runs helped him move to eighth. Kohli now has 697 points and is above Hazratullah Zazai (676 points).

Kohli Kohli smashes these records after valiant 85 in third T20I

With his 85-run knock in the third T20I, the 32-year-old batsman became the first player to surpass 2,900 runs in T20Is (2,928). He also has the joint-most fifty-plus scores alongside Rohit Sharma (25). Kohli slammed his 25th half-century and has an average of 50.48. He also registered his seventh fifty against the Aussies.

Malan Malan tops the show in ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen

Dawid Malan attained the highest-ever rating points for batsmen in the ICC T20I Rankings after England's 3-0 win against South Africa. He has 915 points, becoming the first player to cross the 900-point mark after Finch (900, July 2018). Babar Azam is placed second (871). Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell and Eoin Morgan occupy other places in the top 10.

Bowlers Sundar rises to 11th, Zampa enters top five

As far as the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers are concerned, Australia Adam Zampa gained two places to enter the top five (685). India's Washington Sundar, rose to 11th and has 614 rating points. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a poor outing in the second and third game respectively, dropped down to 23rd. Australia's Mitchell Starc, who missed the last two games, dropped to 21st.

