England have dethroned Australia at the top to become the number one side in the ICC T20I Rankings. They have surged to the numero uno spot after routing hosts South Africa 3-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series. Meanwhile, top-order batsman Dawid Malan, who starred in England's victory in the final T20I, has attained the highest-ever rating points for a batsman in T20I history.

England defeated South Africa by nine wickets

England recently clinched a nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the 3rd T20I to complete the series sweep. Astonishing knocks from Dawid Malan (99*) and Jos Buttler (67*) helped them chase a mammoth 192. Malan, who fell short of his ton, was named the Player of the Match for his incredible innings. Interestingly, England haven't lost a single T20I series since October 2018.

England have won seven T20I series since October 2018

England last lost a T20I series in July 2018, when India defeated them on the home soil (2-1). Ever since, England have won seven series, having drawn one (1-1 against Pakistan), and are yet to lose.

Highest-ever rating points for a batsmen

After the match, Malan attained the highest-ever rating points for batsmen in the ICC T20I Rankings. He achieved 915 points, becoming the first player to cross the 900-point mark after Australia's Aaron Finch (900, July 2018). Malan now enjoys a 44-point lead over Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the top. He was also named the Player of the Series (173 runs at 86.50).

Information Rashid, Rassie move up in the T20I Player Rankings

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 136 runs in the series, gained 17 places, moving to a career-best fifth spot in the T20I rankings. While leg-spinner Adil Rashid rose to the fourth spot among bowlers, Tabraiz Shamsi plunged to number five.

England and Australia tied at 275 points