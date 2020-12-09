Real Madrid face a stern test against Gladbach on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. After Manchester United's exit from the group stage, 13-time winners Real too could face a similar fate in Group B. Real are placed third at the moment and need a victory to assure themselves of qualification for the round of 16. Here's more.

Group B How are the teams are placed in Group B?

Gladbach lead Group B at the moment with eight points from five games. They have won two, lost two and drawn one. Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk are second with seven points. Real are placed third with seven points as well. Meanwhile, Italian club Inter are fourth (five points). Notably, all four teams are in the fray for qualification and things could get real interesting.

Scenario The scenario for Real in terms of qualification

The winners of Real's home clash with Gladbach will top the group, while the visitors only need a point to progress. However, a draw will also suit Los Blancos, as long as Inter overcome Shakhtar at San Siro. In this case, Gladbach will qualify as group winners, whereas, Real will be the second-placed side. Their better head-to-head record against Inter will play a role.

Bottom Real can also finish bottom of Group B

However, Zinedine Zidane's side could finish bottom if both they and Shakhtar lose. That will see Gladbach and Inter qualify as the top two teams. This could be an unthinkable outcome for Real who have progressed from all 24 groups they have been in during the modern era of the Champions League.

Europa Real can ply their trade in the Europa League