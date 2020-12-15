New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has slipped below Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. The former dropped to number three after the conclusion of second Test between New Zealand and West Indies, which he missed, claiming paternity leave. While Kohli enjoys a lead of nine points at number three, Australia's Steve Smith continues to lead the Rankings.

Williamson stole the show in the first Test against WI after slamming his third double-century. His 412-ball 251 on Seddon Park's green-top was hailed widely. However, he had to opt of the second Test for being with his wife. As a result, Williamson plunged in the Rankings, and now owns 877 points at number three. Meanwhile, Kohli owns the second spot with 886 points.

Information Ajinkya Rahane enters the top 10

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who will lead the side Down Under after Kohli's departure, got back into the Top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings. His compatriots Mayank Agarwal (12) and Rohit Sharma (16) are the other two Indian batsmen in the top 20.

Twitter Post A look at ICC Test Rankings for batsmen

⬇️ Kane Williamson slips to No.3

⬆️ Ajinkya Rahane moves into top 10



The latest update to the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting is here!



Full list 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/DlElQDqwKm — ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2020

Bowlers Stuart Broad reclaims number two spot as Neil Wagner slips

In the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, England pace spearhead Stuart Broad has displaced Neil Wagner to reclaim the number two spot. India's Jasprit Bumrah has also moved up to occupy the eighth spot in the Rankings. Meanwhile, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has entered the top 10 with 756 rating points. Notably, he is the only spinner in the Bowling Rankings.

Data Ben Stokes still leads the ICC All-rounders Rankings

In the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders, England's Ben Stokes continues to lead with 446 points. Following him is West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder (423). Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja occupy the third spot with 397 points.

NZ New Zealand slightly behind Australia in the ICC Test Rankings