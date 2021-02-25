Lionel Messi scored a brace to help Barcelona overcome Elche 3-0 in La Liga. Playing their 24th game of the Spanish league campaign, Barca raced to 50 points and are five adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. Barca also rose up to third in the table as Messi continued his magic. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, Barcelona upped the ante. Messi found the bottom corner to open the scoring from Martin Braithwaite's backheel. The 33-year-old forward then doubled the lead 20 minutes later, finishing smartly after a wonderful solo run. Left-back Jordi Alba wrapped up the win after when he converted from Braithwaite's header.

Messi Messi races to 462 La Liga goals

Messi has taken a two-goal advantage over Luis Suarez for the most strikes in La Liga this season (18). He now has 21 goal involvements this season in the league. Messi has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season. The Argentine stalwart has raced to 462 La Liga goals, besides getting to 657 in all competitions for Barca.

Information Messi gets past Lewandowski's tally

Messi is now the top goal-scorer in 2021 from Europe's top 5 leagues across all competitions (13). He surpassed Robert Lewandowski's tally (12).

Data Unwanted record for Barca in the first half