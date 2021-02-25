Real Madrid were far from their best as they managed narrow 1-0 victory over 10-man Atalanta in their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie. Atalanta's Remo Freuler was sent off early in the 17th minute as the hosts looked depleted. The Italian side defended well to frustrate Real, who saw Ferland Mendy score a stunner in the 86th minute. Here's more.

Match Atalanta will be gutted after conceding so late

Atalanta will feel hard done by after conceding so late in the game. They defended well and didn't allow Real to create clear-cut chances. It required a stunning from 25 yards by Mendy to put Real in charge of the tie. The Spanish side will will be happy to get a clean sheet and will hope to get the job done at home.

Records Real Madrid script these records

Real Madrid have now scored in their last 21 Champions League knockout phase matches. They also became the first team to play in 100 UEFA Champions League knockout round fixtures. The 13-time European champions had earlier made it through the group stage in all 25 of their Champions League campaigns. They are the first side to register 50 knockout wins in the UCL.

Feats Presenting the other notable feats

Real are the only Spanish side to register a victory in their UCL round of 16 first leg. Barcelona, Sevilla, and Atletico lost their ties. Real defender Raphael Varane made his 350th appearance for the club in all competitions. Toni Kroos made his 308th appearance for Real and equaled Uli Stielike's record as the German player with the most appearances in the club's history.

Do you know? Unique record for Real Madrid

As per Opta, Real Madrid have seen their opponents receive a red card on 15 occasions in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the joint-most for any team alongside Barcelona.