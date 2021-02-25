-
Champions League, Manchester City take control over Gladbach: Records brokenLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 12:54 pm
Manchester City took control over their Champions League round of 16 first leg tie against Gladbach.
City won the match 2-0 and have one foot in the quarter-finals.
The Premier League giants have registered 19 successive wins in a row across competitions.
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored a goal each to help City.
Here we present the key records.
City
Manchester City's unbeaten streak continues
City are now unbeaten in 26 matches in all competitions.
This is their second-longest run without defeat under manager Pep Guardiola.
Notably, Man City have not conceded a goal in 616 minutes of Champions League football, keeping six consecutive clean sheets.
This was City's 24th clean sheet of the season.
In their 26-game unbeaten run, City have kept 19 clean sheets.
Match
Gladbach struggle against City
The match was held in Budapest due to COVID-19 restrictions. Gladbach struggled to match the intensity of City, who pressed mercilessly.
Gladbach found it difficult to get out of their own half.
City won their 12th away match in a row after Silva headed in a wonderful cross from Joao Cancelo and the two players then combined to help Jesus score the second.
Opta stats
Notable records scripted by City
Man City have progressed from all four of the previous Champions League two-legged knockout ties when they've won the first leg away from home.
Notably, City are the first team to keep a clean sheet in their first four away UCL matches in a campaign since Manchester United did so in 2010-11.
Do you know?
Unique record for Jesus
As per Opta, Jesus has now scored in all five of his Champions League appearances in the last 16 for Manchester City, netting at this stage in each of his last four seasons.
Twitter Post
Jesus makes his presence felt
🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus has now scored 16 goals in 27 Champions League games ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/oljzz2oewY— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 24, 2021