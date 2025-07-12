Is Vijay Deverakonda joining Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'?

Vijay Deverakonda is set to play the main antagonist in Farhan Akhtar 's highly anticipated action thriller Don 3, reported paparazzo Sneh Kumar Zala . The film, led by Ranveer Singh , is expected to go on floors by January 2026. Meanwhile, reportedly, Akhtar is currently scouting locations in London for the shoot. While there's no official confirmation on Deverakonda's involvement with the project, the speculation has sparked immense buzz among fans.

Cameos Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in 'Don 3'? Earlier reports have also suggested that the film will feature some major cameos, including that of Shah Rukh Khan. A source told India Today, "The makers are planning to add some drama by including Shah Rukh Khan's character." "Not much is known about the part; however, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK and narrated the character and the story around him." Moreover, Kiara Advani was initially paired opposite Singh but has reportedly been replaced by Kriti Sanon.

Return Priyanka Chopra Jonas to return to 'Don' franchise? Hinting at Priyanka Chopra Jonas's possible return, an insider close to the development told Zoom, "It is a very tempting possibility." "And they are exploring it. You see, as long as Shah Rukh Khan helmed the franchise, there was no possibility of her being part of Part 3." "Once SRK opted out, the chances of her return grew exponentially." Reportedly, the makers are aiming for a December 2026 release.