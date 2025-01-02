Summarize Simplifying... In short Ranveer Singh's leaked look from his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' has fans buzzing with excitement.

The actor, seen in a long kurta and untamed hair, is being compared to his Khilji character from a previous film.

The movie, which Singh promises will offer a unique cinematic experience, also stars Bollywood bigwigs like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

'Dhurandhar' look video leaked

Ranveer Singh channels Khilji vibes in 'Dhurandhar' leaked look

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:22 am Jan 02, 2025

What's the story A leaked video from the set of Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar, has sent fans into a tizzy. The clip shows Singh in a rugged avatar, performing an intense action sequence. His look—long beard, untamed hair, and muscular physique—brings back memories of his Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat. Naturally, fans have started drawing parallels between the two characters, and also with Ranbir Kapoor's in Animal.

Fan reactions

Singh's 'Dhurandhar' look sparks online discussions

The leaked video features Singh in a long kurta, untamed hair, and what seems like a cigarette in his hand. His menacing walk and intense expressions have left fans mesmerized, making them compare his Khilji with Kapoor's character in Animal. "He looks so hot... Khilji coded," wrote one fan, while another wondered if Dhurandhar and Animal would have a similar theme: "Leaks from Dhurandhar!! Looks great but kinda similar to Animal. Thoughts?"

Star statement

Singh's promise to fans with 'Dhurandhar'

When he announced Dhurandhar (its title wasn't announced) in July, Singh dedicated the film to his fans who have been "patient" and "clamoring for a turn like this." He said he loved them and promised a unique cinematic experience. His post read, "I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent."

Ensemble cast

'Dhurandhar' boasts a star-studded cast

Singh isn't the only star in Dhurandhar. The film also stars Bollywood heavyweights such as Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. With such a stellar cast and Singh's promise of an unparalleled cinematic experience, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film.

Earlier, his turban-clad look brought comparisons with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'