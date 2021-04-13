Upcoming digital series, Legacy has roped in Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon for lead roles. Interestingly, the two polished actors are going to be featured as rivals. The series will be helmed by Vijay Gutte of The Accidental Prime Minister fame, which also starred Khanna in a crucial part. Legacy will be the first time Gutte would set foot in the OTT world.

Details Makers promise an 'interesting tale of power struggle'

According to multiple reports published today, the show will be staged on a global scale and thus the shooting will take place across several countries. Tandon, in a statement, called the story an "interesting tale of power struggle" presented within an engaging drama. "It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience," she added, while expressing her excitement.

Anticipation 'Legacy' will see the union of two top '90s stars

Despite being top actors of the 1990s and early 2000s, Tandon and Khanna haven't acted together. Their only common project was JP Dutta's 2003 war drama LOC: Kargil, where the stars were part of an ensemble cast. Understandably, Tandon and Khanna's on-screen clash promises sparks. Speaking about the show, the Ittefaq actor said he was thrilled to have been roped in the project.

Fact It will be Khanna's first web series venture

"It is refreshing to work on content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole (sic)," Khanna said before adding, "Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our bests to create a content piece the audience looks forward to." To note, Legacy is going to be Khanna's first web series appearance.

OTT Releases Khanna also has a digital film in the pipeline

Khanna also awaits the release of his first digital film. Set to premiere on ZEE5, the first look of the actor from State of Siege: Temple Attack was recently shared. He will play a National Security Guard major in the project. Meanwhile, Gutte said Legacy is an "aspirational project mounted on a large scale reflecting upon the dark realities of the professional world."

Quote 'This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry'