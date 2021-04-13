The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They were arrested on Monday night after raids were conducted at Malad, Parel, and Santa Cruz areas of Mumbai. The arrested individuals also possessed drugs, reports ANI. One of them was earlier selected to become a policeman. Here are more details.

Details NCB is probing the drug angle of the sensational case

For several months now, NCB has been arresting drug peddlers from states like Maharashtra and Goa. The central agency had joined the probe after the Enforcement Directorate apprised it about chats that spoke about drugs. Notably, ED had started an investigation days after Rajput's death in June 2020. His family had leveled money-laundering accusations against his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Arrest Chakraborty was arrested last year, spent one month in jail

To recall, Chakraborty was also arrested by NCB last year and spent a month in jail before getting bail. Her brother Showik spent nearly three months in jail in the same case. In March, NCB had filed a 12,000-page-long chargesheet, naming the siblings and 31 others as accused. Notably, Rajput's death case is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Details NCB expanded its net, summoned Dawood's aide recently

The federal agency has been coming down hard on the drug nexus and recently summoned underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Raziq Chikna. His brother Danish was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Mumbai on April 2. In fact, as a part of the crackdown, several Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, etc., were summoned. Actor Ajaz Khan was recently arrested as well.

