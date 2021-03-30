-
Karan Johar's next starring Alia, Ranveer to go on floorsLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 06:40 pm
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who were appreciated for their effortless chemistry in Gully Boy, will soon reunite for a project by Karan Johar.
The film, touted to be a love story, is set to go on floors by the middle of this year and will be shot at several locations across India.
Here are more details on this.
Ibrahim Ali Khan on-board as Assistant Director
Reports also suggest that actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim has been roped in to work as an assistant director on the project.
A source close to the development was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "There are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking (sic)."
Film to be a 'light-hearted love story'
The untitled project will reportedly be a light-hearted love story featuring an ensemble cast.
Reports also suggest that the love story will not delve into any social issue and will be a quintessential Dharma Productions venture.
In the movie, Singh will reportedly don a modern look while Bhatt's look will be more subtle.
Project was conceived after 'Takht' was put on hold
Bhatt and Singh were to be seen together in Johar's magnum opus Takht.
However, after that movie was delayed, Johar decided to shift his focus toward this film.
"When he decided to put it on the back burner, the sole idea was to let it lose and make a fun commercial rom-com that Bollywood is devoid of at the moment," the source said.
The duo's 'Gully Boy' was India's official entry to Oscars
The actor duo had earlier paired up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which was also India's official entry to Oscars 2020.
In fact, their onscreen characters were widely loved by the audience.
Singh had played the role of a street rapper from Mumbai's slums who, with his grit, makes a big name for himself, while Bhatt played an aspiring doctor.