Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who were appreciated for their effortless chemistry in Gully Boy, will soon reunite for a project by Karan Johar. The film, touted to be a love story, is set to go on floors by the middle of this year and will be shot at several locations across India. Here are more details on this.

Quote Ibrahim Ali Khan on-board as Assistant Director

Reports also suggest that actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim has been roped in to work as an assistant director on the project. A source close to the development was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "There are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking (sic)."

Movie Film to be a 'light-hearted love story'

The untitled project will reportedly be a light-hearted love story featuring an ensemble cast. Reports also suggest that the love story will not delve into any social issue and will be a quintessential Dharma Productions venture. In the movie, Singh will reportedly don a modern look while Bhatt's look will be more subtle.

Details Project was conceived after 'Takht' was put on hold

Bhatt and Singh were to be seen together in Johar's magnum opus Takht. However, after that movie was delayed, Johar decided to shift his focus toward this film. "When he decided to put it on the back burner, the sole idea was to let it lose and make a fun commercial rom-com that Bollywood is devoid of at the moment," the source said.

Collaboration The duo's 'Gully Boy' was India's official entry to Oscars