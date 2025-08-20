Trump imposed tariffs on India to pressure Russia: White House

United States President Donald Trump had imposed heavy tariffs on Indian goods to indirectly pressure Russia over the Ukraine conflict, the White House has said. The tariffs were raised from 25% to 50%, with the increase linked to India's purchases of Russian crude and defense equipment. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this was part of Trump's strategy to push Moscow toward peace talks.

Peace efforts Trump wants to end Ukraine war quickly: Leavitt Leavitt also emphasized Trump's determination to end the Ukraine war as soon as possible. She said, "The president wants to move, and he wants to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible." This follows Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, where they discussed potential talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trade criticism US Treasury Secretary slams India's oil trade with Russia US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent slammed India's oil trade with Russia as "unacceptable," accusing New Delhi of profiting from discounted supplies. He defended Trump's selective targeting of India over China by citing India's rapid increase in Russian imports. However, India rejected Washington's accusations as "unjustified and unreasonable," defending its economic security measures and highlighting continued imports from Russia by Western nations.