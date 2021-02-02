It was recently reported that Karan Johar's highly-anticipated period movie Takht has been shelved. However, denying such claims, the filmmaker confirmed that the movie has not been dropped, but only delayed for some time. The movie stars actors Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, among others. Here are more details on this.

Details 'Takht' is not shelved, said Johar

As reported by SpotboyE, Johar said, "Takht is not shelved. It's just delayed (sic)." Earlier, a source had revealed to BollywoodLife, "Karan Johar's ambitious project Takht has been shelved permanently. It was put on hold due to COVID-19 earlier. However, the team developing it have been having a hard time sort their creative differences and be on the same page (sic)."

Information 'Takht' is based on Mughal history

Takht traces the relationship of warring brothers, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (played by Singh) and Dara Shikoh (Kaushal). This movie is one of the most expensive films to be directed by Johar and produced by his company Dharma Productions.

Controversy Last year, 'Takht' had landed in a controversy

Last year, some social media users had slammed the movie and demanded its writer, Hussain Haidary's removal from the project over his controversial tweets. Haidary's tweets contained phrases such as "Hindu terrorists," which angered many from the Hindu community, who alleged his comments were defamatory and hurt their religious sentiments. #BoycottTakht had also trended on Twitter at that time.

Projects Reportedly, Johar will also direct Singh, Bhatt-starrer love story

Johar, who had last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, is also reportedly planning to direct a love story, starring Bhatt and Singh in the lead. That project will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Interestingly, the actors were previously seen together in Zoya Akhtar-directed blockbuster musical Gully Boy, released in 2019.

