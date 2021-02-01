Karan Johar is all set to don the director's hat for a love story starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. While details about the project are not out yet, reports suggest that the duo has been confirmed to lead the Dharma Productions' venture. This will be KJo's return to feature film direction after the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Here are more details.

This is not the first time that Alia and Ranveer will star opposite each other. The duo was last seen together in Zoya Akhtar-directed blockbuster Gully Boy (2019). Ranveer played the role of a rapper who rises to great heights while Alia played his love interest. The couple's chemistry was widely appreciated and the film was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars.

Apart from this project, Ranveer and Alia have also teamed up with KJo for his upcoming magnum opus Takht. The preparation for that movie had been underway since last year, but it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will reportedly also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is a biopic on Gangubai Kothewali, a gangster and brothel owner from Kamathipura in Mumbai. She also has a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR. Meanwhile, Ranveer is awaiting the release of the sports film 83, where he essays the role of former World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev.

