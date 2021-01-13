The trailer of Aadhaar, an upcoming social dramedy revolving around the titular identification card, is now out. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Suman Ghosh, the film tells the tale of the first person to obtain his Aadhaar number from Jamua, a village in Jharkhand, and the drama that follows. The movie has been produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios. Here is more on this.

Movie set in 2011 in a remote Jharkhand village

The movie is set in 2011, around the time when enrolment for unique Aadhaar numbers began across the country. The clip opens in Jamua, as a car enters the village with a popular Salman Khan song playing in it. Assuming the star himself has arrived in the village, people run toward the car, but their expectations are crushed when some government officials show up.

A villager volunteers to get the first card made

The government officials introduce the concept of Aadhaar card to the villagers, but they show little interest in it suspecting that the government might misuse their personal information through it. However, one villager, Pharsua (Vineet Kumar Singh) volunteers as the first one to get his card made. But one day, he sets on a journey to get the number changed and...all hell breaks loose!

Trailer promises gripping tale and strong performances

The two-minute-long trailer promises a gripping tale of India's massive Aadhaar allocation exercise from different viewpoints. Further, the heart-warming innocence of the characters and impressive performances from the actors are evident throughout the clip. The movie also stars veteran actors Raghubir Yadav, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles. It has been produced by Manish Mundra under his banner Drishyam Films.

'Aadhaar' will hit the theaters on February 5