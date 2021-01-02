A civil court in Mumbai has observed that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has illegally merged three of her flats in the city's Khar area. The Dindoshi court made the observation while rejecting her plea seeking to restrain the demolition of her property by Mumbai's civic body. The detailed order was made available on Thursday. Here are more details on this.

Details 'These are grave violations of the sanctioned plan'

Judge LS Chavan noted that the 33-year-old actor has merged her three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area. As per reports, the court stated, "These are grave violations of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required (sic)." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a notice to the actor in March 2018.

Details Court has given her six weeks to approach High Court

According to the court, Ranaut covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) into habitable area, in order to merge her flats. The court has now given six weeks to the actor to approach the Bombay High Court against the order. Earlier this year, the BMC had demolished her office in Mumbai.

BMC BMC had issued a notice to Ranaut in 2018

In March 2018, the BMC had issued a notice to the actor against the illegal constructions at her flats. Another notice asked her to restore the structure to its original form as per the original plan. In September last year, the BMC had demolished Ranaut's office in Pali Hill area citing illegal constructions. She then moved the High Court against it.

Information Bombay High Court had quashed BMC's demolition order

In November 2020, the Bombay High Court quashed the demolition order against Ranaut's office, terming it as illegal and malicious. The demolition took place amid the actor's public rift with the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

