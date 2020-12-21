Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 06:03 pm
Hi,
Written byAstha Oriel
Penning a soulful tribute to his mother Teji Bachchan on her 13th death anniversary today, Amitabh Bachchan said her blessings continue to be with the family.
On Sunday night, Bachchan wrote on his official blog, "she resides in us all ... her memory her presence her blessing."
She died at the age of 93 on December 21, 2007, following a prolonged illness.
The 78-year-old actor said his mother "brought laughter and joy and the essence of life in all of us in every situation". He added, "Her memory, her presence, her blessing... with us tonight for the tomorrow and the many tomorrows that shall follow."
Bachchan said, "Those moments of her passing shall ever remain in imagery that shall never be erased... Never say die for her was a command."
He added, "In the most desperate situations, she sat beside you, caressed your forehead, and suddenly the softness of her palms took away all anxiety, anxiousness, and fear."
Teji Bachchan was born in Faisalabad, Punjab, Pakistan in 1914 and was married to Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan for 62 years till his death in 2003.
She played Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's play Macbeth and did a cameo appearance in the 1976 romance drama Kabhie Kabhie, which featured Amitabh Bachchan as one of the leads.
