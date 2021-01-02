It's good for Warner Bros. that Wonder Woman 1984 is doing well. In fact, its virtual and real turnout has been so well that the studio went ahead with announcing the third instalment of the franchise with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot returning to their respective roles. Apparently, the film also has another casting ready: Liam Neeson, who has been approached for Zeus's role.

Details From mythology to comics: Knowing Zeus the Amazonian way

This is the same Zeus, who has been interpreted from the Greek mythology, and given a spin in DC Comics. Zeus, the son of Titans Kronos and Rhea, is the father of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Diana is an Amazonian born naturally from Hippolyta and Zeus. But there is more to knowing Zeus, who doesn't like the 'father tag' from Diana.

Spoilers ahead! Zeus doesn't think of Diana as his daughter

As per the comic's run, Zeus finds Diana interesting after the Amazonian defeats Ares, played by David Thewlis in the 2017 movie. He then asks for Diana's virginity, offering her the status of a goddess, but she refuses, explaining her respect for Zeus as a God and her father. Apart from this, Zeus and Diana's Lasso of Truth also has a connection.

'Titans' franchise A safe bet? Neeson has played the character before

In Wonder Woman (2017), Diana used it to levitate herself in the air, but sequel showed that she could fly using that and has become a demigod with Zeus's magical abilities. This thus inches closer for his impending screen presence in WW3. One might claim WB is playing safe by casting Neeson, because he has already played that role in the Titans franchise, efficiently.

Information Meanwhile, Jenkins has two more scripts for 'Wonder Woman'