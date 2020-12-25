In October, it was announced that Gal Gadot will be essaying the role of Cleopatra, with the script being penned by Laeta Kalogridis. Since the news broke, the star and the team associated with the project have been criticized over not casting an actor of African descent in the film. Gadot has finally responded to the media furore, supporting the casting team's decision.

Fact Cleopatra was Macedonian, team wanted some actress from that country

"First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," said Gadot in an interview with BBC Arabic. She added that the team was looking for an actress from Macedonia, a European country. "She wasn't there and I was very passionate about Cleopatra," Gadot added, strengthening her past claim of wanting to tell Cleopatra's story.

Actor's opinion 'Anybody can make this movie, anybody can go ahead'

The 35-year-old Israeli actor added that like the producers have decided to cast her, anyone else can also put their own spin to Cleopatra's legacy and cast actors of their choice. "You know, anybody can make this movie, anybody can go ahead and do it. I'm very passionate that I'm going to do my own too." Regarding ethnic diversity, Gadot remarked "people are people."

Details For telling Cleopatra's story, Gadot teams up with Jenkins

Gadot maintained that she wants to celebrate the historic icon in the film to be directed by Patty Jenkins, who has also made Wonder Woman 1984. Wonder Woman 1984 have hit the theaters in India; common people and celebrities, alike, have showered praises on the movie and hailed performances of the lead actors. Superstar Hrithik Roshan turned out to be one of those admirers.

Fandom Hrithik found it 'exhilarating' to watch 'childhood crush' Wonder Woman