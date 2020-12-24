Actor Arjun Rampal, during his recent interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has reportedly stated that he is not the "Arjun" the anti-drugs agency is looking for. As per Mid-Day, NCB had found chats between Rampal's girlfriend's arrested brother Agisilaos Demetriades with someone named "Arjun," and assuming it was Rampal, raided his house. Rampal's house was searched last month. Here's more on this.

Details Rampal claimed NCB seized dog medicine during raid

Rampal has also claimed that the two medicines seized by the NCB from his house were not for himself but his dog and his sister, respectively. During the said raid, the agency had found two medicines - "Ultracet" (used to treat moderate to severe pain) and "Clonazepam" (consumed for panic attacks and anxiety). The latter was prescribed by a psychiatrist based in Delhi.

Details Rampal was recently summoned again by NCB

After Rampal's interrogation last month, NCB reportedly suspected the prescription submitted by the actor to be fake and hence, he was summoned again recently. He was asked to appear before the agency on December 16, but upon his request, the date was changed to December 21. The NCB is yet to give him a clean chit in the drug probe, the agency's officials said.

Raid NCB had raided Rampal's house in November

In November, the anti-drugs agency had raided Rampal's house and seized some electronic gadgets and the said medicines. After the raid, both Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the NCB. Thereafter, Demetriades was summoned twice for questioning by the NCB and grilled for hours, while Rampal had to appear once and was interrogated for around seven hours.

NCB Rampal's partner's brother was arrested by NCB in October

Rampal and his girlfriend got involved in this case after Demetriades's brother Agisilaos was held by the NCB in October. Agisilaos was arrested after he was found in possession of around 0.8 grams of hashish during a raid by the NCB in Lonavala. He was also in touch with drug dealers. He was granted bail earlier this month by a special court in Mumbai.

Case The drug probe began after Sushant Singh Rajput's death