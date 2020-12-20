Funnyman par excellence Jim Carrey has quit his job of playing Democrat President-elect Joe Biden. The star, who had given his own quirky twist to the soft-spoken Democrat's persona in the episodes of the American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, hung his boots for this role as he announced in retirement on Twitter. Cast member Alex Moffat is succeeding him.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Carrey said that he is proud of his attempt at aping a politician who went on to win the US Presidential Election 2020. "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President... I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" Carrey tweeted.

Jim Carrey kick-started the heavily political 46th season of Saturday Night Live with fellow actors Alec Baldwin playing outgoing US President Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph playing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Rudolph is sticking to her role while Baldwin said goodbye to his role recently. Carrey aped the silent Democrat for six episodes and received mixed reviews about his performance.

Carrey appeared as Biden for the last time in SNL on November 7. Critics have pointed out that his dramatic caricature of Biden has more of his trademark facial expressions and fewer resemblances of his "controlled, understated" demeanor. However, SNL's official Twitter account thanked Carrey. "Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered," their tweet read.

Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered ❤️ https://t.co/tLNM0jMhyb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 19, 2020

