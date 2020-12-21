Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape earlier this year, has once again raised her voice for justice. Taking to social media earlier today, she has asked the Mumbai Police to take action. She claimed that it has been four months but no action has been taken against the filmmaker. Here are more details on this.

Details 'It's been 4 months and no action has been taken'

Payal claimed that despite submitting evidence, no action has been taken against Kashyap in the case. Criticizing Mumbai Police, she tweeted this morning, "Do I have to die to get the proceedings going?" "It has been a while and Mumbai Police hasn't done its best. An earnest request. It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Payal

It's been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyap inspite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proccedings going ? — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 21, 2020

Allegations 'Anurag Kashyap got naked in front of me'

A few months ago, Payal alleged that Kashyap had earlier invited her to his Mumbai house when no one was there, and sexually harassed her. "He suddenly got naked in front of me, asked me to remove my clothes, to which I said 'Sir, I am not comfortable' (sic)," she had said in September. "That incident haunts me till date," she added.

Case Payal had filed a police case in September

Payal lodged a case against Kashyap alleging the filmmaker forced himself on her in 2013. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, Kashyap has denied all the allegations against him.

Controversy Bollywood remains divided over the controversy