Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) called actor Sonu Sood a "habitual offender" in its affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The civic body claimed that Sood keeps carrying out unauthorized construction work at a residential building in suburban Juhu, despite demolition action initiated in the past. The affidavit was filed in response to Sood's petition. Here is more.

Context Sood had moved court against BMC's notice

Last week, in response to an illegal construction notice issued by the BMC, the actor had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court denying the allegations. His lawyer had stated, "The petitioner has not made any changes in the building that warrant permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the MRTP Act have been done (sic)."

Details He wants to enjoy commercial proceeds of unauthorized work: BMC

The BMC has claimed that Sood is protecting his illegal property. In the affidavit filed by BMC, the body claimed, "The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of unauthorized work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department (sic)."

Details BMC claimed Sood is running the hotel without license

The civic body stated, "The appellant has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel (sic)." BMC further claimed that the actor sought umbrage under the baseless allegations of harassment and malafides. It alleged that despite actions in the past, the actor continued the unauthorized work.

History Initial demolition was carried out by BMC in 2018

The municipal corporation disclosed that initial demolition work against Sood's property was carried out on November 12, 2018, but the actor "once again started alterations and reconstructed the demolished portion (sic)." "The BMC once again took action of demolition on February 14, 2020 (sic)," revealed the affidavit. As per BMC, Sood had no documents to prove that the property belongs to him.

Information Petition to be heard by Justice Prithviraj Chavan today

On Monday, the High Court had extended the order restraining the BMC from taking coercive action against the actor and his property until Wednesday. The petition will be heard by Justice Prithviraj Chavan today.

Case What is the complaint filed by the BMC?