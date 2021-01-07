Actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work for migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has landed in legal trouble. Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has filed a police complaint against the actor for allegedly converting his residential building in Juhu into a hotel without due permission. However, Sood has denied the allegations. Here's more.

The complaint, filed by BMC on January 4, states that his Shakti Sagar residential building has been turned into a hotel without the required permissions from the civic body. It has claimed alterations, change of user, and unauthorized additions in the building, which is located on Juhu's AB Nair Road. The BMC wants the Juhu Police to book the actor over these allegations.

Sood, on the other hand, has denied all the allegations leveled against him by the BMC. Addressing the accusations, Sood said in a statement to The Times of India that he had taken approval for change of user from BMC. "It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn't come due to COVID-19. There are no irregularities."

The actor added, "This hotel was used to house COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions do not come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC's complaint in the Bombay High Court (sic)."

As per reports, the BMC had earlier issued a notice to the actor in this matter. Sood had then moved the city civil court against the notice. According to BMC, he was first served a notice on October 27, 2020, and was asked to respond to it by November 26, 2020. The BMC's officials have claimed that he did not respond to that notice.

