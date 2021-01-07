Actor Rahul Roy, who had suffered a brain stroke in November last year, has been discharged from the hospital. The 52-year-old was discharged from Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital on Wednesday evening. The actor today shared an update regarding his health on Instagram, shedding light on his recovery. Rahul had earlier shared several pictures and videos from the hospital. Here is more on this.

Details Rahul says 'it's still a long journey for full recovery'

In his Instagram post, the actor announced that he is back home after a long treatment, sharing a collage of some pictures featuring him with his family members. He also opened up about his "long journey for full recovery." The actor also thanked his fans, friends, and family members, who stood by him during the recent health scare.

Instagram Post You can read Rahul's post here

Instagram post A post shared by officialrahulroy on January 7, 2021 at 11:43 am IST

Treatment Rahul's physio and speech therapy to continue

As Rahul continues to recover, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen told The Times of India, "He is delighted to be back home." Romeer also shared that the 52-year-old actor's physiotherapy and speech therapy will continue for the time being. "It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months," he further told the publication.

Quote It has been a tough 45 days for Rahul: Romeer

Romeer added, "It has been a tough 45 days, more for Rahul than us. He was brave enough to undergo the treatment and fight it out. We are with him and pray for his best."

Health Rahul suffered a brain stroke in November

In November 2020, Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming movie LAC- Live The Battle. He was shooting for the film in Kargil and was initially taken to a military hospital there. He was later brought to Mumbai and admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. Rahul's stroke had resulted in a condition called Aphasia and he was not able to speak properly.

