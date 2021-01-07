-
07 Jan 2021
Rahul Roy gets discharged from hospital, shares health update
Actor Rahul Roy, who had suffered a brain stroke in November last year, has been discharged from the hospital.
The 52-year-old was discharged from Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital on Wednesday evening.
The actor today shared an update regarding his health on Instagram, shedding light on his recovery.
Rahul had earlier shared several pictures and videos from the hospital.
Here is more on this.
Details
Rahul says 'it's still a long journey for full recovery'
In his Instagram post, the actor announced that he is back home after a long treatment, sharing a collage of some pictures featuring him with his family members.
He also opened up about his "long journey for full recovery."
The actor also thanked his fans, friends, and family members, who stood by him during the recent health scare.
Instagram Post
You can read Rahul's post here
Treatment
Rahul's physio and speech therapy to continue
As Rahul continues to recover, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen told The Times of India, "He is delighted to be back home."
Romeer also shared that the 52-year-old actor's physiotherapy and speech therapy will continue for the time being.
"It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months," he further told the publication.
Quote
It has been a tough 45 days for Rahul: Romeer
Romeer added, "It has been a tough 45 days, more for Rahul than us. He was brave enough to undergo the treatment and fight it out. We are with him and pray for his best."
Health
Rahul suffered a brain stroke in November
In November 2020, Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming movie LAC- Live The Battle.
He was shooting for the film in Kargil and was initially taken to a military hospital there. He was later brought to Mumbai and admitted to the Nanavati Hospital.
Rahul's stroke had resulted in a condition called Aphasia and he was not able to speak properly.
Work
A brief about his upcoming movie
LAC - Live The Battle is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta.
Apart from Rahul, the film also features Nishant Singh Malkhani, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14.
The film follows the story of skirmishes between the forces of China and India in the Galwan Valley.
Rahul has also featured in movies like Aashiqui (1990), Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, and Naseeb.