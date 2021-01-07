After actor Saif Ali Khan's controversial comment about his role in the upcoming movie Adipurush created a stir, director Om Raut has opined that the actor's words were misunderstood. He said that Khan is extremely honest and often says things that are misconstrued by many. Raut's movie is a mythological epic that also stars Prabhas in the lead role. Here's more on this.

Details 'I think Saif sir has his own way of thinking'

Raut said that though he was unhappy with the negativity Khan's comment brought even before the release of the movie, he defended the actor. When asked if Khan has a "foot-in-mouth problem," Raut told journalist Rajeev Masand, "I think Saif sir has his own way of thinking. What he kind of meant and what comes out is maybe not always communicated well (sic)."

Controversy What was Khan's controversial statement?

Last month, while talking about his role of Lankesh in Adipurush, Khan had said that it was "interesting to play a demon king." "We will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram (sic)." His comment received heavy backlash on social media with many demanding the actor's removal from the project.

Khan had later retracted his comment

After facing backlash, Khan had issued an apology saying that he did not mean to hurt anyone's feelings or religious sentiments through his statement. "I would like to sincerely apologize to everybody and withdraw my statement," he had said.

Quote Raut lauded Khan's commitment toward acting

Raut decided to keep mum on Khan's controversial statement and said that, "As a writer-director, you want your piece of art to do the speaking (sic)." He further stated, "I love Saif sir for the commitment he has for the subject, the type of reading that he has done." "That's the Saif Ali Khan that we should know (sic)."

Information 'Adipurush' will hit theaters in 2022