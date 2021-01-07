-
07 Jan 2021
'Stop this now': Anushka Sharma slams photographer for invading privacy
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
-
Actor Anushka Sharma lost her cool last evening after an entertainment portal published a picture of herself and her husband Virat Kohli, without permission.
She said that a photographer from ETimes shared their image online, despite their requests against it.
"Stop this right now!" wrote Sharma, who is currently expecting her first child.
Here is more on this.
-
-
Quote
This is what Sharma wrote on Instagram
-
Sharing the picture, Sharma wrote on Instagram Stories, "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!" In the picture, both Sharma and Kohli can be seen sitting in the balcony of their residence.
-
Pregnancy
Sharma has often been photographed amid pregnancy
-
Sharma, who is expected to welcome her first child this month, is regularly snapped by the paparazzi when she makes public appearances.
These days, she is often photographed during her regular visits to the doctor.
She also shares pictures and videos of herself on social media, updating fans about her workout sessions and food habits, among other things.
-
Pandemic
Pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way: Sharma
-
The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic helped Sharma and Kohli keep their pregnancy a secret.
Talking about it, Sharma had told Vogue, "The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor's clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn't be spotted."
-
Instagram Post
The couple had announced their pregnancy via this post
-
-
Quote
'Don't not want to raise the child in public eye'
-
Sharma, who wants to shield her kid from the limelight, stated, "We don't plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it is a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other (sic)."
"It is hard enough for adults to deal with it (sic)," she added.
-
Information
Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018
-
On the work front, Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018, alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Last year, she produced the web series Paatal Lok and the movie Bulbbul, both of which received appreciation from critics and viewers.