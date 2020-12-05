Actor Saif Ali Khan is once again surrounded by trolls for his controversial comment about his role in the upcoming movie Adipurush. Saif, who will play Lankesh or the demon king Ravana in the movie, recently said that the makers plan to make the character humane and justify his abduction of Hindu Goddess Sita. However, the actor received brickbats for the remark. Here's more.

Context We will make him humane: Saif on playing Lankesh

In a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Saif said, "It is interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that." "But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient and more, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister." After his comment surfaced, social media users lambasted Saif.

Details Change the cast of 'Adipurush,' demand netizens

Over the statement, Twitter users have demanded the makers of Adipurush to alter the star cast of the movie and remove Saif. In fact, #Saif and #WakeupOmRaut remained among the top trends on Twitter, today. A user wrote, "A lead actor, he should not give a statement like that. Adipurush is a prestigious project so please remove him from the film."

Enough of this bullshit. Already so-called historians distorted the real history and this moron saif is making it even more worse. "U justifying the evil as humane", Was so happy Prabhas being portrayed as Rama, now slowly loosing interest because of saif#WakeUpOmraut @omraut pic.twitter.com/OTVRbhJgYC — Rebel ★ Stan™ (@RebelStarStan) December 5, 2020

Some good alternatives for the role of Ravan are



1.Gopichand

2.Karthikeya

3.Rana Daggubati



They are much better Apt for the Role of Ravan than Saif Ali Khan and also They dont bring negativity to the movie like Saif Does #WakeUpOmRaut @omraut@rajeshnair06 @RETROPHILES1 pic.twitter.com/BFbfTCfxtT — Prabhas 🌐 (@The_Tribbiani) December 5, 2020

Movie 'Adipurush' to hit the screens in 2022

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film that draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana. It stars Baahubali fame Prabhas in the lead role of Ram with Kriti Sanon as Sita. Talking about Saif's role, Prabhas had earlier posted on social media, "7000 years ago, existed the world's most intelligent demon!" The movie is slated to be released on August 11, 2022.

Trolling This is not the first time Saif was trolled

However, this is not the first time that Saif's remarks have created a havoc on social media. In an earlier interview during the promotions of the film Tanhaji, Saif had commented, "I do not think this is history. I do not think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one." He was heavily criticized for the statement at the time.

