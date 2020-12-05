Last updated on Dec 05, 2020, 03:19 pm
Shruti Niraj
Actor Saif Ali Khan is once again surrounded by trolls for his controversial comment about his role in the upcoming movie Adipurush.
Saif, who will play Lankesh or the demon king Ravana in the movie, recently said that the makers plan to make the character humane and justify his abduction of Hindu Goddess Sita.
However, the actor received brickbats for the remark.
In a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Saif said, "It is interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that."
"But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient and more, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister."
After his comment surfaced, social media users lambasted Saif.
Over the statement, Twitter users have demanded the makers of Adipurush to alter the star cast of the movie and remove Saif.
In fact, #Saif and #WakeupOmRaut remained among the top trends on Twitter, today.
A user wrote, "A lead actor, he should not give a statement like that. Adipurush is a prestigious project so please remove him from the film."
Enough of this bullshit. Already so-called historians distorted the real history and this moron saif is making it even more worse. "U justifying the evil as humane", Was so happy Prabhas being portrayed as Rama, now slowly loosing interest because of saif#WakeUpOmraut @omraut pic.twitter.com/OTVRbhJgYC— Rebel ★ Stan™ (@RebelStarStan) December 5, 2020
Some good alternatives for the role of Ravan are— Prabhas 🌐 (@The_Tribbiani) December 5, 2020
1.Gopichand
2.Karthikeya
3.Rana Daggubati
They are much better Apt for the Role of Ravan than Saif Ali Khan and also They dont bring negativity to the movie like Saif Does #WakeUpOmRaut @omraut@rajeshnair06 @RETROPHILES1 pic.twitter.com/BFbfTCfxtT
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film that draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana.
It stars Baahubali fame Prabhas in the lead role of Ram with Kriti Sanon as Sita.
Talking about Saif's role, Prabhas had earlier posted on social media, "7000 years ago, existed the world's most intelligent demon!"
The movie is slated to be released on August 11, 2022.
However, this is not the first time that Saif's remarks have created a havoc on social media.
In an earlier interview during the promotions of the film Tanhaji, Saif had commented, "I do not think this is history. I do not think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."
He was heavily criticized for the statement at the time.
After the birth of his first child with wife Kareena Kapoor, Saif was slammed by many for naming his son after the barbaric ruler, Taimur.
Talking about it, he had said, "My wife and I love the sound of it and we love its meaning. I am aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler - he was Timur, my son is Taimur."
