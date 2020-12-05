On Thursday night, a fire broke out at actor Fatima Sana Shaikh's residence, after which she called the fire department. The fire brigade arrived at the location on time and got the situation under control. The actor posted about the incident on social media, and thanked the officials of the fire department. Here are more details on this.

Lauding the prompt response from the fire department, Fatima wrote, "A fire broke at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department and they were here in no time. And took care of the situation. Thank you so much Mumbai fire brigade." She also shared a picture of the fire brigade stationed outside her home.

On the work front, Fatima recently had two back-to-back releases. While Anurag Basu-directed anthology movie Ludo was released on Netflix on November 12, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari arrived in theaters amid the pandemic. The latter also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. Even superstar Aamir Khan stepped out to watch the movie at a theater.

Fatima, who shared the screen with some top actors in Ludo, has garnered appreciation for her role. Talking about the same, she said, "I feel absolutely humbled by the response my character in Ludo has been receiving. This movie will always be special as the experience was one of a kind! Working on sets without a script in your hand was something new (sic)."

Ludo, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima and others, has received appreciation from critics and audiences. Offering a humorous blend of four different stories, similar to the four colors in the board game of Ludo, the movie has received praise for its screenplay and music. In fact, the makers are planning its sequel as well.

