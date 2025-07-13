Pakistan PM clarifies nuclear program for self-defense amid India tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has clarified that the country's nuclear program is meant only for "peaceful purposes and self-defense." This statement comes after a senior Pakistani diplomat had earlier warned of using "the full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear," amid rising tensions with India. The change in tone comes after India's "Operation Sindoor," a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir 's Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians.

Diplomatic tensions Contradictory statements from Pakistan The prime minister's statement contradicts earlier remarks by Muhammad Khalid Jamali, Pakistan's ambassador to Russia. Jamali had warned of imminent Indian military strikes and promised a response with the "full spectrum of power." He claimed intelligence indicated India's plans to target specific areas in Pakistan, threatening nuclear retaliation if Pakistan's water supply was disrupted.

Indian stance India won't be intimidated by nuclear threats India has made it clear that it will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. "Operation Sindoor," which started on May 7 and continued until mid-May, targeted nine terror-related infrastructure points in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Indian intelligence linked the April 22 attack in Pahalgam to Pakistan-based groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Firm response Over 100 terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor Indian security officials claimed over 100 terrorists were killed during the strikes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on May 13, "India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail while acting against terrorism and its sponsor." India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also emphasized that nuclear deterrence cannot be an excuse for state-sponsored terrorism.