'Cancel all deals...': Trump repeats claim on India-Pak conflict

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he prevented a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. He said this was possible after he asked his administration to cancel all trade deals with both countries. "We did some great work. India and Pakistan. That was going to be maybe nuclear," Trump said during a press conference on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Negotiation claims 'I said to them, cancel all deals...': Trump Trump claimed he was negotiating with both countries when he asked senior officials to cancel all deals. "I said to them, cancel all deals with India and Pakistan. They're not trading with us because they're in a war," he added. He alleged that both countries then called back asking what they should do.

Ceasefire agreement 'Look, you want to have trade with the United States...' Trump claimed that both countries agreed to a ceasefire after he told them Washington would not allow nuclear conflict. "I said, 'Look, you want to have trade with the United States...but you want to go and start using nuclear weapons on each other. We're not going to allow that,'" he said. He added that both countries have great leaders who agreed not to escalate tensions further.

Trade negotiations Operation Sindoor; Trump hints at upcoming US-India trade deal India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The operation was launched after terrorists with alleged Pakistani links killed 26 people on April 26. Meanwhile, Trump has hinted at a major trade deal with India soon, with plans to sign a bilateral agreement before July 9. He proposed a 26% tariff on imports from India as part of this deal.