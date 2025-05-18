What's the story

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month, the Indian government has announced seven all-party delegations.

The teams will be sent to 32 countries from May 23 to promote India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and its recent military operation, Operation Sindoor.

The delegations comprise 59 members, including political leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and other parties.