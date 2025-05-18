In India's global diplomatic outreach, who goes where
What's the story
In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month, the Indian government has announced seven all-party delegations.
The teams will be sent to 32 countries from May 23 to promote India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and its recent military operation, Operation Sindoor.
The delegations comprise 59 members, including political leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and other parties.
Leadership
Delegation leaders and their destinations
The delegations will be led by prominent political figures, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Baijayant Jay Panda and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule.
These delegations will visit 32 countries, along with the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.
Middle East
Group 1: Middle East tour
The first group will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. The members include BJP MPs Baijayant Panda, Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi is also part of this group, along with nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu.
Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambassador Harsh Shringla complete the team.
European visit
Group 2: European tour
The second group will travel to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, and the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.
It includes BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Daggubati Purandeswari, and Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT).
Nominated MP Ghulam Ali Khatana is a part of this team along with BJP MPs Samik Bhattacharya and MJ Akbar.
Ambassador Pankaj Saran will accompany them on their visit.
Southeast Asia
Group 3: Southeast Asia tour
The third group will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.
The members include JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Hemang Joshi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.
Congress's Salman Khurshid will also be part of this group, along with Ambassador Mohan Kumar.
Africa-Middle East
Group 4: African and Middle Eastern tour
The fourth group will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone.
It includes Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Mohammed Basheer from Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Manan Kumar Mishra.
Former BJP MP SS Ahluwalia will also be part of this group, along with Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.
Americas-Caribbean
Group 5: Americas and Caribbean tour
The fifth group will visit the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. It includes Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad is a part of this group, along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP GM Harish Balayogi.
BJP MPs Shashank Mani Tripathi and Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya also make up the team along with Congress's Milind Murli Deora.
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu will accompany them on their visit.
Europe-Russia
Group 6: European and Russian tour
The sixth group will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. It comprises DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai.
National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad is also part of this group, along with BJP MP Brijesh Chowta.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Prem Chand Gupta will also join them, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Kumar Mittal.
Ambassadors Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf will accompany this group on their tour.