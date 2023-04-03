Lifestyle

Explore the best of Greece in just one week

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 03, 2023, 07:20 am 4 min read

Discover the beauty of Greece: where history and paradise meet

Experience the best of Greece in just one week with this itinerary that will take you on an adventure from the ancient city of Athens to the idyllic islands of Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete. You'll witness the country's rich history and stunning natural beauty, creating unforgettable memories along the way. So, get ready to experience an indelible journey to the cradle of Western civilization.

How to travel around Greece?

Getting around Greece is easy, thanks to the country's efficient transportation system. Since this itinerary involves island hopping, ferries are the most popular and cost-effective modes of transportation. But if you are looking for a quicker option, you can opt for domestic flights. Taxis are also readily available in most cities and are a hassle-free way to travel short distances.

Some useful tips

It is always handy to carry cash since some small businesses may only accept cash. Since Greece is a conservative country, remember to dress modestly, especially when visiting religious sites and traditional villages. Also, it is equally important to respect the environment by not littering or damaging natural landmarks. Finally, pay attention to these common tourist mistakes to avoid in Greece.

Arrive in Athens

Spend your first day in Athens getting comfortable. You can wander through the streets, enjoy a cup of coffee or browse the local markets. Or, if you are eager to start exploring right away, a night tour is an exciting option. As you explore the illuminated attractions, you will get a great introduction to Athens and its captivating beauty.

Soak in the rich history of Athens

Begin your Athens adventure early with a visit to the Acropolis and Parthenon. Follow up with a free walking tour to explore the city's top sights and learn about its history. End the day by enjoying drinks and dinner at a restaurant with a view of the Acropolis, where you can watch the stunning sunset over this magnificent piece of Greek history.

Take ferry to Santorini and enjoy the sunset in Oia

Experience the breathtaking sunset in Oia, Santorini on Day three. The island's white-washed buildings, blue domes, and cobblestone streets create a picturesque scene that's sure to steal your heart. Head straight to Oia to settle in at a prime spot to witness the unforgettable sunset over the Aegean Sea. This spectacular sight will leave a lasting impression that you'll cherish for years to come.

Relax and explore Santorini at your leisure

Day 4 is all about relaxation and enjoying the beauty of Santorini. Lounge by a pool or soak up the sun at the beach. Treat yourself to some wine tasting at local wineries, or sip a cocktail while taking in the stunning island scenery. Take a catamaran cruise to explore more of the island, or go horseback riding on the unique black sand beaches.

Explore Mykonos Town and its lively nightlife

Take a ferry to Mykonos, another popular Greek island known for its lively nightlife and picturesque villages. Stroll around Mykonos Town and Little Venice, and enjoy the lively atmosphere in the evening. Don't miss the stunning Panagia Paraportiani church, one of Greece's most photographed churches. And, while you are at it, don't miss out on these five traditional Greek foods.

Visit the largest island in Greece - Crete

On the sixth day, head to Crete, the largest island in Greece, and explore its fascinating Bronze Age archaeological sites. Relax on one of the island's stunning beaches, like Elafonisi beach, renowned for its pink sand and clear, turquoise waters. Take a trip to Rethymno, the third largest city on the island and home to the best-preserved Old Town in Crete.

Explore the neighborhood in Athens and fly home

On the final day of your trip, head back to Athens and take some time to relax and enjoy the city. Do some shopping at the bustling Monastiraki Flea Market, or take a walk around the charming Plaka neighborhood and savor some mouth-watering Greek cuisine before saying goodbye to this beautiful country. And, don't forget to grab these five souvenirs on your way back.