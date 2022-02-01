Lifestyle

5 coolest things to do in Finland

5 coolest things to do in Finland

Written by Sneha Das Feb 01, 2022, 06:00 pm 3 min read

Finland is a great place for tourists for its amazing natural surroundings.

Located in Northern Europe, Finland is an unexplored gem that promises its tourists an exciting vacation. From pristine lakes and dense forests to beautiful island archipelagos, Finland has been ranked as the world's happiest country. The place is also called the "land of a thousand lakes" due to the presence of uncountable crystal clear lakes here. Here are five things to do in Finland.

Information How to reach Finland?

There are 27 airports in Finland out of which 27 are dedicated to domestic travel. If you wish to fly by air, you can take a flight to Ivalo Airport in Lapland. Ferry is also an option, depending on where you are traveling from.

#1 Spend the night in a glass igloo

The sun does not set in most parts of Finland during the months of summer while in winter, it disappears for several months. However, you can experience the seasons while sleeping in a glass igloo, located amidst nature. Watching the Northern lights while snuggling up in bed inside a glass igloo is a memorable experience to have in Finland.

#2 Meet the Santa Claus in Rovaniemi

Rovaniemi is a magical land that is a must-visit during the winter months when you are in Finland. With frozen lakes, snow-capped forests, and plenty of rides, activities, and shows to witness, the place is truly a winter wonderland and a delight for children. Rovaniemi is also Santa Claus' official hometown. Visit the Santa Claus Village here to carry some unforgettable memories with you.

#3 Ski under the Northern Lights in Lapland

Finland is popularly known for the amazing Northern Lights. When here, you must visit the Finnish Lapland to witness the spectacular sight of the lights. Visit this place between the months of September to March to get the best view of the stunning dancing lights. You can enjoy skiing here under the Northern Lights as you make your way through the snowy slopes.

#4 Visit the Siida Museum

The Siida Museum is one of the finest museums in Finland and is a delight for history lovers. Located on Lake Inari, the museum tells the story of a semi-nomadic tribe called the Sami or the Laplanders of Finland. The museum houses interactive information divisions, nature exhibits, and photography galleries. There is also a theater that organizes shows related to the Northern Lights.

#5 Try the local food

There are lots of unique dishes and cuisines to try when in Finland. The food here is fresh, and simple infused with local ingredients. When here, you must try a special type of bread cheese called Juustoleipa that is made with cow milk and has a buttery and mild flavor. Also, try Ruisleipa (rye bread), Korvapuusti (cinnamon bread), Lohikeitto, Karelian Pie, and salmon soup.