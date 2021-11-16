Want to go skiing? Pack these things in your bag

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 16, 2021, 07:23 pm

Base layers, snow boots, mittens, scarves are crucial to pack for your ski trip

Snow-clad places feel like a dream and now that winters are here, it is the perfect season for us to try out activities like skiing. You can get your own skiing gear or rent it. However, you will need to ensure some items that you will certainly need on your ski trip. Don't worry, just check out this list below to enjoy your trip.

#1

Just 1-2 base layers to ensure warm ski outfit

As per your comfort, keep one or two base layers. If your layers are made of merino wool or cashmere, believe it or not, you wouldn't want to change your outfit. Such materials keep you warm and comfortable. They are not itchy and will be super-flexible for your skiing trip. They can be easily rolled up, kept in your bag without occupying much space.

#2 & #3

Keep mittens not gloves with your ski jacket

This might be an unpopular opinion but mittens are more comfortable than gloves as your fingers will stay together and might make you feel warmer. These mittens are sure to increase your own body heat, too. Along with this, buy a double-layered ski jacket and ensure it is waterproof. Don't be shy to try jackets in the shop to find what suits you best.

#4 & #5

Ski pants and neck gaiter are other necessary items

After skiing, you would want to relax in your hotel or go to some other place where you can take off your ski jacket and wear something comfortable. Also, to ensure you pack light, don't keep too many pants. Two pairs of thick and warm pants that go with your base layers are enough. Additionally, protect your neck with cozy scarves or neck gaiters.

Other items

Here are some other essential items

Ski goggles and ski socks are two things we often forget but are important to pack. Apart from these, carry your insulated water bottles and fill them with lukewarm water to keep yourself hydrated. Buy an ear warmer headband to keep your ears protected. Make sure you buy your winter boots in advance. Lastly, do not forget to pack your winter cap as well.