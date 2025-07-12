Key takeaways from Air India crash probe report  

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report on the Air India crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12. The 15-page document details the sequence of events and engine behavior leading up to the incident involving a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The crash killed 240 of the 241 passengers onboard and also claimed 19 lives on the ground.

Technical details 'Fuel cutoff switches moved...': Report on engine shutdown The report reveals that both engines shut down mid-air within seconds after takeoff. Fuel cutoff switches moved from "Run" to "Cutoff," cutting off the fuel supply to the engines. Cockpit audio recordings confirm confusion between the pilots after the fuel was cut off: one asked, "Why did you cut off?" to which the other replied, "I didn't."

Emergency measures Ram air turbine deployed; pilots attempted to restart engines The Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was automatically deployed to provide emergency hydraulic power when the engines lost power. CCTV footage confirmed this deployment seconds after takeoff. Pilots attempted to restart the engines: Engine 1 showed signs of recovery, while Engine 2 failed to stabilize despite repeated fuel reintroduction attempts. The aircraft crashed into a hostel building near Ahmedabad airport, just 0.9 nautical miles from the runway.

Report Both pilots were medically fit The report also revealed that the Engine and Aircraft Flight Recorder (EAFR) data showed that the N2 readings in both engines dropped below the minimum idle speed during the event. According to the AAIB, the aft engine and aircraft flight recorder (EAFR) were significantly damaged during the event and could not be downloaded using conventional methods. Furthermore, both pilots were in good health, well-rested, and had proper certifications and enough experience flying the type of plane.