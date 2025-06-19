What's the story

Tata Sons and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran has said that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the recent crash had no prior red flags.

In an interview with Times Now, he confirmed that both engines of the aircraft were in good shape.

The right engine was newly installed in March 2023, while the left one was last serviced in 2023 and is due for maintenance in December 2025, he said.