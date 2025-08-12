Tamil poet's 'Lord Ram lost his mind' remark sparks outrage
What's the story
A speech by Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has sparked a political controversy. The incident took place at an award function organized by the Kamban Kazhagam. Vairamuthu was conferred an award named after Kambar, the medieval Tamil poet who authored the Tamil version of the epic Ramayana. While receiving the award, Vairamuthu said Lord Ram "lost his mind" after separating from Goddess Sita.
Political backlash
BJP slams Vairamuthu for insulting Hindu deities
"After being separated from Sita, Ram lost his mind, not knowing what he was doing. Crimes committed in such a state are not considered crimes under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 84. Kamban may not have known the law, but he knew society and the human mind," he said at the event, which was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. "Ram is fully acquitted, forgiven - making Ram a human being, and Kamban, God," he added.
Twitter Post
The event was organized by Kamban Kazhagam
கம்பன் கழகத்தின்— வைரமுத்து (@Vairamuthu) August 9, 2025
பொன்விழாவில்
ஆழ்வார்கள்
ஆய்வுமையம் நிறுவிய
கவிச்சக்கரவர்த்தி
கம்பர் விருதை
மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர்
மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள்
எனக்கு வழங்கினார்
"மறைந்து நின்று
அம்பெய்து கொன்ற ராமனை
வால்மீகி மன்னிக்கவில்லை;
அம்பு வீசப்பட்ட வாலியும்
மன்னிக்கவில்லை;
அந்தப் பழியை உலகமும்… pic.twitter.com/FAvHggu1lT
BJP
Vairamuthu a repeat offender: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Vairamuthu for his comments. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran condemned the remarks as "unacceptable" and questioned Stalin if he endorsed Vairamuthu's views. "Vairamuthu Ramasamy is a disgusting repeat offender when it comes to insulting sacred Hindu deities and grossly abusing Hindu Dharma. Now Vairamuthu who ironically in his name has 'Rama' perversely misinterpreting the Kamba Ramayana has called Lord Rama mentally unstable," another BJP leader, BJP leader CR Kesavan, posted on X.
Defense stance
Controversy a deliberate misrepresentation of words, say supporters
However, NDTV, quoting sources close to the poet, said his words were deliberately twisted. They argue that he was making a literary interpretation and not a religious or political statement. They said he was highlighting Kamban's poetic genius and humanizing Lord Ram. The poet has been embroiled in past controversies, including allegations of harassment during the Me Too movement. He had denied the allegations and challenged his accuser, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, to file a formal complaint.