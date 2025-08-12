Tamil poet's 'Lord Ram lost his mind' remark sparks outrage 

A speech by Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has sparked a political controversy. The incident took place at an award function organized by the Kamban Kazhagam. Vairamuthu was conferred an award named after Kambar, the medieval Tamil poet who authored the Tamil version of the epic Ramayana. While receiving the award, Vairamuthu said Lord Ram "lost his mind" after separating from Goddess Sita.

Political backlash BJP slams Vairamuthu for insulting Hindu deities "After being separated from Sita, Ram lost his mind, not knowing what he was doing. Crimes committed in such a state are not considered crimes under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 84. Kamban may not have known the law, but he knew society and the human mind," he said at the event, which was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. "Ram is fully acquitted, forgiven - making Ram a human being, and Kamban, God," he added.

Twitter Post The event was organized by Kamban Kazhagam கம்பன் கழகத்தின்

பொன்விழாவில்

ஆழ்வார்கள்

ஆய்வுமையம் நிறுவிய

கவிச்சக்கரவர்த்தி

கம்பர் விருதை

மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர்

மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள்

எனக்கு வழங்கினார்



"மறைந்து நின்று

அம்பெய்து கொன்ற ராமனை

வால்மீகி மன்னிக்கவில்லை;

அம்பு வீசப்பட்ட வாலியும்

மன்னிக்கவில்லை;

அந்தப் பழியை உலகமும்… pic.twitter.com/FAvHggu1lT — வைரமுத்து (@Vairamuthu) August 9, 2025

BJP Vairamuthu a repeat offender: BJP The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Vairamuthu for his comments. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran condemned the remarks as "unacceptable" and questioned Stalin if he endorsed Vairamuthu's views. "Vairamuthu Ramasamy is a disgusting repeat offender when it comes to insulting sacred Hindu deities and grossly abusing Hindu Dharma. Now Vairamuthu who ironically in his name has 'Rama' perversely misinterpreting the Kamba Ramayana has called Lord Rama mentally unstable," another BJP leader, BJP leader CR Kesavan, posted on X.