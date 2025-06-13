Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
What's the story
An Air India flight from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday due to a bomb threat.
The incident involved flight AI 379, which had 156 passengers on board.
Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated after the aircraft returned to Phuket in accordance with emergency protocols.
Flight details
Flight took off at 9:30am
The flight took off from Phuket airport at 9:30am local time (0230 GMT) on Friday.
However, instead of heading to its destination in India, it flew in a large circle over the Andaman Sea before returning to Phuket, Flightradar24 data showed.
An AOT official confirmed that passengers were deboarded without any issues but did not provide any information about the bomb threat's nature or origin.
Ongoing probe
Thai authorities are still investigating the bomb threat
Thai authorities are still investigating the bomb threat.
Air India has yet to release an official statement on the incident.
Last year, Indian airlines and airports got about 1,000 false bomb threats in the first 10 months, more than 10 times as many as in 2023.