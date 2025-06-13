What's the story

Iran has launched over 100 drones toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Friday.

The drone attack comes after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing several high-ranking military officials, including General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IDF said that over 200 of its aircraft struck more than 100 targets in Iran using over 330 munitions.