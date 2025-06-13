Iran launches 100+ drones after Israel strikes its nuclear sites
What's the story
Iran has launched over 100 drones toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Friday.
The drone attack comes after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing several high-ranking military officials, including General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The IDF said that over 200 of its aircraft struck more than 100 targets in Iran using over 330 munitions.
Israel
'We are working to intercept them'
"We are working to intercept them," military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a statement.
The military did not disclose immediate information about the types of drones employed, their targets, or whether any had already been intercepted.
According to the Times of Israel, the drones take a number of hours to reach Israel from Iran.
Retaliation
Khamenei promises 'harsh and decisive' response
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has promised a "harsh and decisive" response to the Israeli strikes.
He condemned the attacks as a crime committed by Israel with its "wicked and...blood-stained hand," adding that the country has revealed its malicious nature by striking residential centers.
The Iranian military also warned that Israel will pay a heavy price for its actions, calling it an "adventurous act."
Airspace and response
Iran closes its airspace
In the wake of the Israeli airstrikes, Iran has closed its airspace "until further notice," according to its civil aviation authority.
The country is reportedly weighing retaliatory options at the highest levels of its leadership.
However, it remains unclear when or how such a response might be executed.
Attack details
Israel's airstrike on Iran
The Israeli airstrikes targeted sensitive Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.
The strikes were part of Operation Rising Lion, a coordinated military campaign by Israel against what it describes as an existential threat from Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the operation will continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."
Military strength
Iran's ballistic missile force
Iran's ability to retaliate heavily depends on its ballistic missile force.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force has over 100 medium-range ballistic missile launchers with a range exceeding 1,000 km, according to the "Military Balance 2025" report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Iran also has various drones and cruise missiles that can reach Israel.