Farah understands why outsiders have anger toward 'nepo babies'

Personal insights

'Till now, I'm insecure about money'

Khan also opened up about her own financial insecurities. She said, "Till now, I'm insecure about money. For me, I need to be financially secure to relax, that's the only insecurity I have." "We saw our dad go from being very rich to very poor and for several years we lived hand to mouth." Despite her success in Bollywood, she admitted that this fear of financial instability still drives her work ethic.