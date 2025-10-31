Farah understands why outsiders have anger toward 'nepo babies'
What's the story
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. Speaking on tennis legend and friend Sania Mirza's podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, she revealed that she understood the frustration of "outsiders" toward "nepo babies." "I can understand when people come from outside to Mumbai and have anger toward nepo babies." "I can understand where that anger comes from because they're struggling to pay their rent every month. For them, their (star kids) struggles seem very frivolous."
Personal insights
'Till now, I'm insecure about money'
Khan also opened up about her own financial insecurities. She said, "Till now, I'm insecure about money. For me, I need to be financially secure to relax, that's the only insecurity I have." "We saw our dad go from being very rich to very poor and for several years we lived hand to mouth." Despite her success in Bollywood, she admitted that this fear of financial instability still drives her work ethic.
Career choices
People want struggle stories, says Khan
Khan also spoke about the trend of people wanting a "struggle story." She said, "Nowadays, everyone wants a struggle story. Even those who haven't really struggled are trying to create one out of something weird." Having started as a background dancer and choreographer, Khan saw days of immense hustle before becoming an A-list director and choreographer. On the professional front, she has been creating content for YouTube, where she visits celebrities' houses and cooks meals with them.