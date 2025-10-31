Next Article
'Toxic,' 'Dacoit,' 'L&W,' 'Dhamaal 4': March 2026 to witness box office bloodbath
Entertainment
Get ready for a movie marathon—March 19 and 20, 2026, will see four huge films hit theaters back-to-back.
With a combined budget of about ₹700 crore, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office showdowns in years.
Breakdown of the massive clash
On March 20, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's star-studded Love & War (with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal) versus Ajay Devgn's comedy sequel Dhamaal 4.
The day before, Yash leads the action-packed Toxic—releasing in six languages—and Dacoit drops with Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap aiming for pan-India buzz. The makers of Dacoit announced its release date earlier this week.
If you love movies, mark your calendar—March is going to be wild!