'Toxic,' 'Dacoit,' 'L&W,' 'Dhamaal 4': March 2026 to witness box office bloodbath

Breakdown of the massive clash

On March 20, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's star-studded Love & War (with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal) versus Ajay Devgn's comedy sequel Dhamaal 4.

The day before, Yash leads the action-packed Toxic—releasing in six languages—and Dacoit drops with Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap aiming for pan-India buzz. The makers of Dacoit announced its release date earlier this week.

If you love movies, mark your calendar—March is going to be wild!