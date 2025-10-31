Next Article
Chiyaan 63: Vikram's next film gets director, title update
Entertainment
The makers just announced Vikram's upcoming film, tentatively called Chiyaan 63. What's cool? It'll be directed by Bodi Rajkumar—his first-ever feature.
The film is backed by Shanthi Talkies and Arun Viswa, and while the poster teases Vikram beside a vintage car (think action vibes!) , the actual story details are still under wraps.
'Maaveeran's Madonne Ashwin was original choice'
This project marks a shift—originally, Maaveeran's Madonne Ashwin was set to direct, but now it's in the hands of an award-winning short filmmaker making his big-screen debut.
For fans, it's exciting to see a seasoned star like Vikram team up with fresh talent. Plus, after his last release in 2025, everyone's curious to see what gritty new direction he takes next.