The late iconic singer Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale (Tears Still Flow), was released on Friday, October 31, and has taken over all the cinema halls in Assam by storm. The film opened to 100% packed theaters across the state, with many cinemas holding as many as seven shows a day. All other films were pulled from screens for a week, and Hindi movies like Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat were removed from the schedule.

Box office impact 'Roi Roi Binale' expected to break box office records All tickets for the coming week have already been sold out, and early trends suggest that the film is on track to shatter all previous box office records in the history of Assamese cinema. The film features Garg as a blind musician and includes 11 songs composed by him. It tells the story of a musician and his struggles.

Government tribute Assam government to donate GST share for 'Roi Roi Binale' As a tribute to Garg and in honor of his final film, the Assam cabinet announced on Wednesday that the state government will contribute the entire share of GST revenue earned from Roi Roi Binale to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, an initiative dedicated to supporting and promoting local artists. The foundation was established by Garg for the welfare of underprivileged people.