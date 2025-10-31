NASA responds to Kim Kardashian's moon landing conspiracy theory

NASA has responded to a conspiracy theory put forth by Kim Kardashian , who questioned the authenticity of the 1969 moon landing. She expressed her doubts during an episode of The Kardashians, where she discussed her interest in conspiracy theories with co-star Sarah Paulson. Reportedly, Kardashian read an article about Buzz Aldrin , the second person to walk on the moon after Neil Armstrong. Kardashian claimed the article quoted Aldrin saying, "There was no scary moment because it didn't happen."

Conspiracy theory The authenticity of this quote is unclear Although the authenticity of this quote is unclear and may have been taken out of context, nevertheless, this statement led Kardashian to believe that the moon landing might have been faked. She said, "I've seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin."

Invitation extended 'Yes, we've been to the Moon before...6 times': Duffy In response to her comments, NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy took to X (formerly Twitter) to rebuke these claims. He wrote, "Yes, we've been to the Moon before... 6 times!" "And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too." Later on in another post, Duffy said, "You're (Kardashian) officially invited to launch at Kennedy Space Center!"

Twitter Post See the original post here Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!



And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS.



We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025